Country music legend Tanya Tucker announces Springfield, Mo. tour stop

Country music legend Tanya Tucker is coming to Springfield, Mo.

She is bringing her "Bring My Flowers Now" tour to the Gillioz Theatre on February 21. The show begins at 8 p.m. Special guest Brandy Clark will join her on stage.

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning Tucker has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tucker’s indelible songs include some of country music’s biggest hits such as the aforementioned “Delta Dawn,” “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” and “It’s a Little Too Late." Tucker's new album is nominated for four Grammys.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $35. Call the Gillioz box office at (417) 863-9491 with any questions.

