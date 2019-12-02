Country music's Ashley McBryde's tour stopping in Springfield

Country music's Ashley McBryde is coming to Springfield.

The Waldron, Ark.-native's "The One Night Standards Tour" will stop at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield on February 6.

McBryde is a mixture of country, blues and southern rock. Her GRAMMY-nominated Girl Going Nowhere earned the Arkansas native critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Variety and more with The Washington Post raving, “McBryde’s blue-collar storytelling and straightforward singing set her apart.”

Tickets for this event are reserved seating. Call the Gillioz box office at (417) 863-9491 with any questions. Tickets start at $20.