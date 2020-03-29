Country singer Joe Diffie dies from coronavirus complications at age 61

Country music artist Joe Diffie has died from complications of coronavirus, according to a post on the artist’s Facebook page. He was 61.

Diffie’s publicist announced on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude," “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)," “Bigger Than the Beatles" and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).”

Diffie is survived by his wife, Theresa Crump, and five children from his four marriages.