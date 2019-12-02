Country star Alan Jackson announces concert stop in Springfield, Mo.

Country music star Alan Jackson is returning to Springfield.

Jackson will appear at JQH Arena on March 27. Tennille Townes will open for him. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Jackson has sold more than 75 million records. He is also a multi-Grammy winner. His hits include "Chattahoochee," "Midnight in Montgomery," and "Remember When."

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $39.99 to $129.99 plus fees. Purchase tickets at missouristatetix.com, charge by phone (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside JQH Arena.

