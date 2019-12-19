Ozark County commissioner says warning signs have been in place for months at Haskin's Ford

Twice this year, people have been rescued after their cars were swept off a low-water crossing in Ozark County. This past weekend, the most recent people to be rescued told KY3 they hoped to see more signs or even a gate to warn drivers of the danger when water levels are high. Michael Deere spoke with a county commissioner who says the county has done everything it can to warn drivers.

"Danger, high water ahead. You see danger, that means there's something wrong," Greg Donley told KY3.

Signs that Ozark County Commissioner Greg Donley says were put up this spring, after the first incident at Haskin's Ford.

"We decided to put them a little bit closer and get reflective so people could see them at night, Donley added. Yeah, it's a little ways from the lake down there, but it's a lot easier to turn around up here than it is down there on the side of the hill."

Just less than month ago, a couple tried to cross Haskin's Ford as a shortcut, late on a foggy night.

They claimed the sign wasn't there.

"We probably didn't move five feet and it started getting deeper and by the time I hit the brake to stop, the water just took the car," Franklin Treece stated.

Water levels were much higher that night.

The couple tell KY3, they hope for more signs or even a gate to further warn drivers.

"If they would put a gate back there to where you would have to physically open the gate to come through, knowingly that the water was that way, it would be a different story," Treece explained.

Brian Sherrill uses the crossing several times a week when he can.

He feels the signs provide ample warning.

"Signs on both sides of the water and you know to me, it's just common sense," Sherrill exclaimed.

"If we keep having trouble, we may be forced in to putting up some sort of blockade, you know if we keep having trouble. But just for the convenience of everybody around here, it's a lot better the way it is, but you know we'll just see how it plays out," Donley said.