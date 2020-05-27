County clerks taking precautions for June 2 Missouri municipal election

Even though it was moved from April to June, some people seem to still be a bit nervous about voting in person next week.

"I actually had a call today. A lady called me today and she said she was over 65, did she have to have her ballot notarized. Of course, for this election, you still do," said Rowland Todd, Camden County Clerk.

Missouri lawmakers sent a bill to Governor Mike Parson to expand mail-in and absentee voting for the August and November 2020 election.

Those rules would allow those over 65, who are more at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, to submit a ballot without getting it notarized.

The bill hasn't been signed into law yet.

Since it doesn't apply to next week's election, county clerks are taking precautions.

"They provided sanitizer, we bought little spray bottles to put it in. We've got these face masks, provided by the state," Todd said.

Election judges will be encouraged to wear a mask, but not required. They'll be separated from voters by a shield. Voters will also be kept about six feet away in line and while filling out their ballots.

"I think it will be safe if they go to the polling place," said Lake Ozark Mayor, Gerry Murawski.

Lake Ozark has two questions on the ballot that directly impact the roads, including Bagnell Dam Strip.

"1990 was the last time it was resurfaced," Murawski noted.

The city is asking voters to allow them to borrow up to $6 million in bonds for road repair.

It's also asking voters to allow the city to collect an online sales tax when you buy something from an out-of-state business.

Murawski says voter turn out is critical for the future of the city.

"Please come out and vote," Murawski pleaded.

The deadline for absentee voting by mail has passed for Tuesday's election, but absentee voting can happen in-person at your courthouse.