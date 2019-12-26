ON YOUR SIDE: County collectors remind you about property tax payment deadline

County collectors remind you about deadlines and payment information related to personal property taxes for 2019.

Most personal property and real estate tax bills were mailed in October. Payments are due by December 31.

The collector’s office also offers the following helpful tips for the process:

1. If you didn’t get a bill or misplaced your bill, please visit www.countycollector.com and print one from there. If you can’t find one, call your county collector.

2. Payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Post Office or made on our website on or before December 31.

3. To save taxpayer money, counties stuff as many matching statements as possible in the same envelopes. For example, personal property and real estate statements may be in the same envelope. They can sometimes stick together like two new twenty dollar bills.

4. By far the best way to pay is online for at your county collector's website. No stamp. No lines. No waiting for a receipt to arrive in the mail.

5. Pay now, don’t procrastinate. The earlier, the better. This helps avoid issues that can arise with payments, such as checks being written for the wrong amount. By paying early, there is time to resolve any issues before late fees have to be charged.