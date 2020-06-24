County commissioners to divvy-up federal funds from CARES Act

Federal assistance money - from the CARES ACT - is in the hands of county commissions across the Ozarks. Howell County Commissioners discuss the three-phased approach the county has for dispersing the funds.

"The federal government passed it to the state, the state passed it down to the county commissions, thinking at the local level it can be handled more efficiently and quickly. We hope we can do it, but we want to do it right," Howell County Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins told KY3.

Howell County got its $4.7 million in early May.

That amount was based on the county's population from 2019 - which was just more than 40,000 people.

The money must be gone by the end of the year.

But federal guidelines seem to keep changing.

"The rules are changing there about what's eligible and what's not eligible, Collins said. It's an on-going process, so it gets kind of confusing."

Right now cities, ambulance districts, school districts, fire protection districts and others funded by taxpayers are filling out applications explaining their financial needs.

The county commission expects to get back between 10 and 20 applications during this first phase.

"The expenditures will have to be proven to be from this pandemic and if it's not, it will have to be repaid," Collins explained.

Those applications for phase one are due by Monday, June 29th.

"We're fortunate to be in a rural area and it has not hit us real hard down here, so it's hard to say; right now it seems to be a fair amount of money for Howell County," Collins added.

Commissioners will review each application.

Depending on the number of applications received and the amount of money divvied out, the county would then see how much is left for other agencies, entities or businesses.

"It'll sure help. We're being cautious and slow about giving it out because things could get worse and it may be needed somewhere else," Collins stated.

To view or print an application, visit howellcounty.net