Couple arrested in Rolla, Mo. after baby found with 18 broken bones

Police in Rolla, Mo. arrested a couple for child abuse after discovering their four-month-old baby suffered 18 broken bones.

Shawn D. Crall, 26, of Rolla and Hannah M. Crall, 22, of Bolivar, each face two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

Police began investigating the case in October. During the initial investigation, investigators say they determined the victim had sustained a broken arm by unknown causes. During the course of the follow-up investigation, doctors determined in addition to the broken arm, the child had sustained eighteen other broken bones on various parts of the body, all of which were in various stages of healing. Investigators say all of the injuries sustained by the child were determined to be consistent with inflicted trauma and not by accidental means.

A judge set bond at $250,000 for each of them. Hannah Crall bonded out of jail.

Other agencies assisting in this investigation were the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and the Phelps County Children’s Division. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Meyer with Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573) 308- 1213. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Rolla Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at (573) 364-0111.

