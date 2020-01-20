Couple faces charges for stealing from rural Ozarks fire department

Two former members of the Dunnegan Rural Fire Department Board are facing felony charges, accused of taking money from the department to pay for personal expenses.

Dunnegan is a small town of less than a hundred people where everybody knows each other. So you can imagine how stunned the members of the Dunnegan Rural Fire Department were when it was discovered the board president and his wife who handled the finances were accused of stealing money from the department's funds.

"It devastated me probably the worst," said Nick Petri, the acting president who took over after the incident. "I ended up in the hospital with an ulcer."

Petri was the vice-president of the nine member board when he discovered missing funds dating as far back as three years ago.

The subsequent investigation resulted in felony stealing and forgery charges against fire department board president Gary Lee Wilson and his wife, Ruth. According to the probable cause statement, the Wilson's siphoned more than $9,000 from the fire department's Bank of Bolivar account to pay for personal debts ranging from a $5,000 AT&T phone bill to $2,000 in cash.

If convicted, the Wilsons could face up to seven years in jail and $100,000 in fines.

The $9,000 is a sizeable part of the budget for an 11-member department that covers 200-square miles. The funding comes from around a thousand members who pay dues.

The board has a number of reasons to be frustrated.

"We're upset with ourselves that we didn't catch it quicker," Petri said.

They're also disappointed that a family with such a strong legacy to the department is being accused of abusing it.

"His father was actually a past chief of the fire department and a part of it for four decades," said Matt Simmons, a board member and former chief himself.

Petri says the board immediately put in checks-and-balances after closing down the old accounts.

"So this could never happen again," he said.

But Petri admits that he's worried members who pay those dues may have lost the most important reason they supported the department.

"Trust," he said with sigh. "Our members trusted us to take care of this building and this equipment and we let 'em down. We just want our members to know this is a different fire department because of that."

The Dunnegan Fire Department will have a meeting on Friday, February 7th at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to make comments and ask questions about the situation moving forward.

The Wilsons have a date in court on Wednesday.

