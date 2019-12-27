Court documents show history of domestic violence before officer-involved shooting

Neighbors are reacting after Springfield police shot and killed a man during a disturbance. It happened Christmas Eve inside a home on E. Latoka Ct., where police say they found a woman screaming and a man armed with a gun.

An online crime map shows how many times Springfield police officers have been called to the home at 521 E. Latoka Ct. just in the last 10 months. Six of those were for assault, and the most recent was on December 2 when David White, the man shot and killed, violated a protection order. Some neighbors said the house at the end of Latoka Ct. was always a problem, while others had no idea there were issues.

"We've owned the house for ten years. My mother lived here before me," said Troy Bacon, a neighbor.

Bacon has lived in his south-central Springfield home for a year and a half. He said area is typically quiet.

"There's really not much that happens in this neighborhood so it was pretty crazy to see it," he said.

On Christmas Eve, police cars packed E. Latoka Court. They'd been called there for an assault, and found a woman screaming in a bedroom and 56-year-old David White holding a gun. When White would not put it down, police shot him.

Domestic violence survivor turned advocate Janice Thompson said this was a rare outcome.

"Usually, the victim doesn't survive, and a lot of times, officers don't survive," Thompson said. "We have to realize, this is one of the most dangerous calls for them to walk in on."

The interactive crime map from the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to 521 E. Latoka Ct. on Nov. 16 for domestic assault. The next day, David White was charged with three counts.

Thompson said she isn't surprised there was a history of assault.

"All domestic violence can turn deadly, but there are certain factors that can come into play that we really know ante it up," she said.

That includes protection orders and how many times they've been ignored, according to Thompson.

On Dec. 2, police were called to the house again when White violated a protection order. He was then put on GPS monitoring.

Thompson said police, prosecutors and judges can only do so much, made clear by the deadly result on Latoka Court, which left neighbors like Bacon stunned in silence.

"You never know what's going on," he said.

Thompson said the most common misconception about domestic assault victims is that it is easy for them to leave their abuser.

She said anyone in a domestic violence situation should contact local shelters and advocates for help.

Harmony House and The Victim Center offer a 24-hour hotline. The number is 417-864-7233.

For more information about Harmony House, click HERE.

For more information about The Victim Center, click HERE.

The Greene County Family Justice Center can connect victims to local resources. Click HERE.