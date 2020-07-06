COVID-19 alters summer school plans; Nixa, Springfield schools adjust

Preventing the summer slide has always been important to Nixa Assistant Superintendent Kevin Kopp but even more so this summer, due to COVID-19.

The summer slide is the three months during the year where kids maybe not involved in any academic or oriented actives.

"Summer school is for everyone. It's a great opportunity for school districts to keep learning," said Nixa Assistant Superintendent, Kevin Kopp.

Nixa Public Schools had two summer sessions this year. One in the classroom and one virtually.

Kopp said normally they have around 2,500 students but this year they had around 2,000.

In Springfield, enrollment numbers dropped by 50%, from 12,000 students to about 6,000.

"June's session was exclusively virtual so we had about 6,000 students enrolled in online learning. In July we have offered a couple of options. You can continue to online or you can take a seated course and return to classroom learning," said Springfield Public School's Chief Communication Officer, Stephan Hall.

Spokesperson Stephen Hall said only a fraction of the 6,000 students enrolled in July's session that started on Monday will be back in the classroom.

"That's only for our elementary through middle school. Secondary is exclusively online," said Hall.

If students didn't get the chance to go to summer school, teachers will give refreshers in the fall.

"Our priority is going to asses our kids very quickly and see where they're at and determine where we're going to take them. If there are some situations where there's some loss learning or gaps we're really going to take the school year to try and fill those gaps,"said Kopp.

Both districts start on August 24 and will send out plans for the fall year on what guardians and students can expect.