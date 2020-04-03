Cox Branson employees may have been exposed to coronavirus

The Taney County Health Department announced the county's first death from COVID-19 Friday night.

Health leaders say the man, in his 70s, suffered from underlying health conditions.

A CoxHealth says a group of employees may have been exposed to the virus through the patient. The patient was being treated for other health issues at Cox Medical Center in Branson, and the positive COVID-19 test results came after the patient’s death.

"A thorough investigation is underway, but we realize it is not uncommon for a patient to interact with as high as 80 or 100 staff in a hospitalization. How many were close enough to be exposed is uncertain at this point, and we are working with the Taney County Health Department," a CoxHealth spokesperson said.

CoxHealth has made necessary notifications to staff about possible exposure, and are sharing education about signs and symptoms and hand hygiene.

Additionally, effective in Friday in Branson, employees with direct patient care are wearing masks. Next week, the hospital will share more information with staff about broader masking through patient care areas at CoxHealth.

"We are heartbroken to announce the first death of COVID-19," said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall. "We want to express our sincerest condolences to the patient's family and loved ones.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel these symptoms, make sure to notify your physician.