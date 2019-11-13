Cox Monett Hospital struggles to find full-time OBGYN amid medical desert crisis

Women across the Ozarks in rural areas are waiting up to two-months just to get an appointment with an OBGYN. One Gynecologist from Barton County is making the hour drive to Monett twice a month to help women in nearby areas get the care they need.

The Family and Occupational Medicine of Monett facility is part of Cox Monett Hospital. They've been without a full-time OBGYN for more than a decade. The hospital has five Physicians and Obstetricians on staff, but no Gynecologist.

"It's just me and there definitely needs to be more GYN services here," said Doctor Michelle Boice.

Dr. Boice fills the open gynecologist position twice a month. "I generally see, at least, 15-16 patients and sometimes more," she began. "Basically, I'm double booked for every time slot."

Boice said her patients are driving anywhere from 40 minutes to an hour for an appointment, explaining she is the closest gynecologist by a long-shot.

Boice said there are a number of reasons women in rural areas will skip check-ups or go without appointments if there is not a doctor nearby. One of the reasons is anxiety or being intimidated by having to travel to a larger city for care. "Big cities can be intimidating for people that aren't used to driving in the traffic and trying to find their way around," said Boice. "Coming to some place like Monett is a lot less intimidating for people."

Another reason is the lack or cost of transportation. Kim Rayburn is a Billing Specialist for the facility and is also a patient of Dr. Boice. She said many of the people she encounters every day deal with transportation concerns. "They either don't drive, they have to depend on somebody else to drive, trying to get transportation back and forth to Springfield, it's hard," said Rayburn.

Getting time off work for appointments and travel can be another hurdle for patients.

Dr. Boice said she understands it could be inconvenient for some patients, but encouraged them to stay on top of their health. "I definitely think it's important to make your appointments and keep even your screening appointments," she began. "If you're not sure something's wrong, you can at least communicate with a physician, is that really a problem or not and then you can get the care that you need."

She also is pushing smaller, rural areas to focus on getting medical training facilities close to home to help with the medical desert crisis. "When you get training facilities in smaller communities, than those physicians coming out of those programs tend to be more comfortable with the smaller communities."

The Family and Occupational Medicine of Monett facility is located at 2200 East Cleveland Avenue in Monett, Missouri. The phone number is (417) 236-2600. Dr. Boice is at the Family and Occupational Medicine of Monett location twice a month. Her next date she'll be on location is November 25. As of November 11, her next available appointment is not for another six-weeks.