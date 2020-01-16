CoxHealth spending $1 million grant to combat opioid abuse in rural areas

The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded CoxHealth a $1 million grant to support opioid abuse recovery, education in rural areas.

CoxHealth reports the money will be used in several different ways.

- Expanding evidence-based educational programs to help educate youth about the dangers of opioid abuse and addiction.

- Certifying providers in rural areas to offer medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.

- Increasing the number of providers practicing in rural areas overall.

- Adding more resources for integrated treatment (such as additional resources at primary care offices) in rural areas.

- Expanding options for insurance reimbursement for treatment for those with opioid use disorder (OUD) and substance use disorder (SUD).

The grant will funnel through the Southwest Missouri Community Opioid Response Program (SMCORP), a collaboration of several health care and wellness organizations including CoxHealth, Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Monett Hospital, Cox Barton County Hospital, Clark Community Mental Health Center, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Burrell Behavioral Health, Ozark Center, PEEPs in Recovery, Preferred Family Healthcare, and health departments in Barton, Barry, Lawrence, Stone, and Taney counties.

