Health professionals and staff members from CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds Friday afternoon.

Workers from both hospitals kneeled in a moment of solidarity to remember George Floyd, using the hashtag #whitecoatsforblacklives on social media.

Floyd died May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn’t breathe.