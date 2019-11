Police are investigating a crash involving a truck and an ambulance.

Officers responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. near Campbell and Grand Monday.

Police say a truck crashed into the CoxHealth ambulance at the intersection. The ambulance rolled during the crash. It landed on its side. The ambulance did not have a patient inside it. However, one crew member was checked out at the scene for head pain.

CoxHealth says the ambulance was running code at the time of the crash.