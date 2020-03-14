CoxHealth announces new visitor restrictions over Coronavirus concerns

CoxHealth announces new visitor restrictions due to concerns over COVID-19.

The following changes are effective immediately:

-Only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed into any CoxHealth hospital.

-No visitor will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.

-No one under the age of 18, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be permitted into CoxHealth facilities. This age restriction includes all CoxHealth hospitals and clinics.

CoxHealth will evaluate these new visitor policies and could consider further restrictions. These include limiting access to only certain entrances of hospital facilities and conducting fever checks at hospital entrances.

For the latest updates from CoxHealth in regards to Coronavirus, click here.