CoxHealth building super clinics in Nixa and Ozark

CoxHealth will soon launch a new model of care in the Ozarks with construction of two new super clinics in Nixa and Ozark.

The super clinics will ultimately offer primary care, urgent care, dedicated pediatric offices, and physical therapy in one place. In Ozark, the clinic will also feature a pharmacy.

“We constantly evaluate the needs of our patients so we can best serve them how and when they need us,” says Max Buetow, vice president of Regional Services at CoxHealth. “These consolidated facilities are a new model for the health system. We believe it represents where health care is headed, and will offer even greater convenience to our patients.”

In Ozark, the new facility will be located at U.S. 65 and State Highway CC, and in Nixa, on U.S. 160 just north of State Highway14. The facilities will offer Save My Spot for Urgent Care appointments, which allows patients to request a time to be seen online prior to arrival and wait at home.

It is expected that ground will be broken on the projects mid-December, and they will open in the fall of 2020.

The super clinics will replace the current primary care and urgent care facilities in these communities. CoxHealth Ozark Pediatrics will also transition to the new Ozark facility.