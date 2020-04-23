CoxHealth does first plasma treatment as part of national clinical trial

CoxHealth currently has five COVID-19 patients and starting last Friday one of them started receiving treatment as part of a national experimental program that could be critical in combating the deadly illness.

"There's no silver bullet at this point but it's encouraging," said CoxHealth President/CEO Steve Edwards at a Thursday news conference where he talked about the first patient his hospital had transfused with the plasma from a coronavirus survivor.

Earlier this month Cox, Mercy, and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks joined more than 1,300 facilities nationwide seeking blood donations from people who had successfully recovered from the virus. The purpose of the drive was to transfuse the antibodies those virus survivors had developed in their systems into critically-ill patients to boost their ability to fight the virus.

On Thursday as Cox was announcing a $700,000 donation from PRIME Trucking to pay for its recently built 51-bed COVID-19 intensive care ward, Cox's CEO also passed along a positive update on the hospital's critical-but-stable first patient to receive the plasma transfusion as part of the Mayo Clinic's national clinical trial to test its effectiveness.

"The results right now are suggestive that this is of some benefit," Edwards said.

"Over 200 patients have received this," said Gianrico Farrugia, the CEO of the Mayo Clinic, in a separate interview about the convalescent plasma study. "There have been some encouraging results. Patients who have been on a ventilator are able to be extubated the next day."

While the tests are still in their early stages, the use of plasma antibodies has had different degrees of success in past outbreaks like the 1918 flu pandemic, Ebola, and SARS.

Right now the convalescent plasma treatments are reserved only for the most critically ill.

"For patients that are either headed toward or going to be on a ventilator is where the trial is right now," Edwards said.

"We're now learning that there may be an opportunity to give it at a point where we can prevent people from getting admitted to the ICU, saving precious beds and ventilators," Farrugia said. "Once there's enough supply of it and if it works, you can think of ways to give it to patients who are at high-risk and health care workers."

This promising development is yet another step towards the ultimate goal which is finding a vaccine to stop the virus. But that breakthrough is a ways off leaving us to deal with COVID-19 for a while.

"I anticipate we'll be dealing with it for a year if not longer," Edwards said.

While Springfield's Mercy is involved in collecting convalescent plasma, they have not yet performed any transfusions. Other Mercy facilities in the system though have treated 21 patients with the plasma including those in St. Louis and Oklahoma City.