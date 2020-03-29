CoxHealth employee at Branson clinic tests positive for COVID-19

An employee from the CoxHealth Heart Center, a standalone clinic in Branson, has tested positive for COVID-19.

CoxHealth says it is working with health department representatives to alert clinic employees and members of the public who may have had close contact during a recent three-day period with the individual.

At this time, the source of the infection is unknown. CoxHealth says the clinic was extensively cleaned Sunday and expects to reopen Monday morning.

CoxHealth says the employee is doing well and recovering at home.

