CoxHealth hospitals enact enhanced visitor restrictions, including symptom checks

CoxHealth is instituting a higher level of visitor restriction due to COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, these changes include a simple screening process. Visitors will be asked to enter at designated locations where a fever and symptom check will occur.

All emergency departments and urgent cares will remain open.

Below are the entrances that CoxHealth is directing visitors toward:

· Cox South: North Entrance, West Tower Entrance, East ground floor entrance

· Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital: East Entrance, West Entrance

· Cox North: FMCC Entrance, Northwest Entrance

· Cox Branson: Main Entrance, Outpatient Lobby (east and west), Cancer Center

· Cox Monett: North Entrance

· Cox Barton County: ED Entrance

These measures are in addition to restrictions announced this past weekend, which include:

· Only one visitor per patient per day.

· No visitor will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.

· No one under the age of 18, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be permitted into CoxHealth facilities. This age restriction includes all CoxHealth hospitals and clinics.

CoxHealth wants to thank the community for their understanding and cooperation in trying to help the community stay safe.