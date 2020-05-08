CoxHealth releases statement about upcoming elective surgeries, procedures

Springfield's CoxHealth says it is ready for the next phase amid the coronavirus crisis.

A spokesperson says the hospital system is not doing any layoffs or furloughs.

Just as many of hospital systems have done, CoxHealth delayed elected surgeries in March to focus more on fighting the spread of the coronavirus. A hospital spokesperson estimates some 6,000 patients are waiting for those surgeries or procedures.

Read statement from CoxHealth:

"These are complex and difficult times, and in the wake of COVID-19, hospitals across the nation are struggling financially. Most have been forced to make extremely difficult decisions, including layoffs, furloughing employees, and cuts in retirement plans. At this point in time, CoxHealth has chosen a different path. We are worried about the thousands of patients who have deferred care, and we want to make sure we have the resources – especially staff – to take care of them.

Currently, the incidence of COVID-19 in Greene County and the other communities we serve is low; for example, it’s generally 10 times less than St. Louis. We have a strong supply of PPE, we have built more capacity, we have rapidly refined procedures to incorporate best practice for safely managing inside the reality of this pandemic. With nearly 6,000 patients waiting on surgeries and procedures, we believe the medical consequences of not receiving care will be worse than the pandemic itself.

We have prepared to open fully and safely. It is our goal to meet the needs of our community. This may include expanding operating hours, doing procedures and surgeries on the weekend, and will likely require more staff.

At this point in time, there are no layoffs at CoxHealth. We are a family, and we believe we will need everyone on our team.

