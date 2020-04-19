CoxHealth to offer in-house testing Monday for COVID-19

CoxHealth will offer in-house testing for COVID-19 starting Monday, according to CEO Steve Edwards.

Edwards announced Sunday that CoxHealth facilities would have limited test materials for in-house testing.

Tests will be prioritized based on clinical algorithms and testing requires a referral from a provider, according to Edwards.

Edwards says CoxHealth will continue with its outdoor labs for higher-volume lower risk patients.

For the latest updates from CoxHealth, click here.