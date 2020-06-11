CoxHealth to revise visitor restrictions starting Friday

Starting Friday, June 12, CoxHealth hospital facilities will adjust visitor restrictions in a few key areas.

CoxHealth will only allow hospital patient visitors for those receiving non-COVID-19 related care in the following areas:

-Inpatient: Patients in the hospital may have one visitor for two consecutive hours per day. Visitors may choose between one of two open visiting opportunities: 11 a.m.–1 p.m., or 4–6 p.m. These hours will be consistent across all campuses. This does not include TCU, Inpatient Rehab at MORH and Cox Branson, Skilled Unit at Monett and Barton County; Adult and Senior Psych units.

-End-of-life care: Patients who are at end-of-life or on comfort care will be able to have two visitors at a time.

-NICU: Two guardians/caregivers allowed.

-Pediatrics: One guardian.

-Labor & Delivery: One support person.

-Surgical and Procedural Areas: One support person, for the duration of the surgery.

-Emergency Departments and Urgent Cares: Patients will be allowed one visitor for the first and last 30 minutes of treatment to assist with admission details and discharge planning.

-Clinics: One support person for patients that are a minor, disabled or those needing assistance with major medical decisions.

-Special circumstances: Visitors will be allowed for patients with special needs (development delays, inability to speak for themselves, times when medical decision making is needed outside of normal visiting hours, or life-altering news occurring outside of normal hours).

-Child/Adolescent Psych: No changes.

Visitors in the areas of the hospitals not mentioned above will not be allowed.

Additionally, CoxHealth says anyone entering a facility will be required to wear a mask or face covering. This decision includes both visitors and patients. Exceptions to this rule include children seeking care who are under age 2, and individuals with a pre-existing condition that makes it difficult to breathe. Visitors must also wash their hands when entering and exiting a patient's room. Visitors are encouraged to stay six feet away from the patient.

The following visitor guidelines will also take effect:

-Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at entry.

-No visitor will be allowed into our facilities who shows symptoms of suspected COVID-19.

-Visitors are asked to limit movement within the hospital to only your patient’s room and public restrooms.

-Please use good hand hygiene during your visit.

-Please do not enter the hospital if you are ill.

-Please note: No one under the age of 18, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be permitted into CoxHealth facilities.

CoxHealth says more updates will be shared on its social media pages as they become available.