CoxHealth's leading doctor shares insight into possible COVID-19 drug

Time is of the essence in the fight against COVID-19.

"We want to go quickly but we want to make sure it's safe and effective," said NIAID Director, Dr. Andrew Fauci.

The White House Task Force's leading doctor, Anthony Fauci, believes there's hope in treating the virus through the drug Remdesivir.

"The improvement was a 31% better chance of recovering and getting out of the hospital," said Dr. Fauci.

Early trials show Remdesivir sped up recovery in a similar way to how Tamiflu treats the flu, not a cure, but a faster path to good health.

"Remdesivir it's a recycled drug used in Ebola and tried in SARS," said CoxHealth Infectious Disease Dr. Robin Trotman.

Cox Health Infectious Disease Dr. Robin Trotman said the data on this drug isn't compelling.

(trotman) "The plasma from donors looks as good or better but as the compounds used as the drugs this is probably the best."

Dr. Trotman said moving forward, researchers and the FDA needs to be more cautious with these drug trials.

"We know there's potential harm with all of these drugs," said Trotman. "Trepidation. Have to pump the brakes a little bit to widely disseminating to see if this drug is break through. You have to have controlled trials."

Dr. Facui is confident this drug will be approved.

As far as Remdesivir making its way to Springfield hospitals, Dr.Trotman says it's up to manufacturing and most likely there will be criteria to be approved to use it.

