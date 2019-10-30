Crackdown on underage vaping sales includes some well-known businesses

Matching $570 fines for two Springfield businesses and warning letters for others is all the Center for Tobacco Products did after finding 10 of the city's commercial operations selling vaping products to minors.

Brown Derby's International Wine Center on Glenstone and the Kum and Go near Missouri State's campus received the fines after selling vaping products to minors at least three times over the last two years.

Among the others cited on the FDA's website this year were a Fast N Friendly on West Sunshine, White Oak Station 60 on East Kearney, a Dollar General on West Battlefield, a Signal store on South Campbell, the Wal-Mart at Kearney and two neighborhood Wal-Mart groceries on Republic Road and Glenstone.

Wal-Mart put out a statement saying they plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine products as their current inventories run out and Kum and Go said they are investing in technology to be able to scan ID's.

Brown Derby said they would issue a statement but none was made available to us.

Meanwhile the vaping health issues are just another problem in a recent onslaught for the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department.

"We are faced with a lot of crisis right now from vaping to a Hepatitis A outbreak to opioid overdoses," explained Cara Erwin, a community wellness coordinator with the department.

The area Health Department does have a lot on its plate right now but they say addressing underage vaping is a priority because the average age for starting e-cigarette use in Greene County is12 years-old.

"We're not just talking about one 12 year-old, we're talking about the average age of initiation," Erwin pointed out. "This is as bad if not worse than the addictions we see with cigarettes. In fact, experts equate the addictive quality of e-cigarettes to heroin and cocaine."

"People are dying from vaping," President Trump recently said when addressing the federal government's efforts to find solutions.

"This is truly an epidemic," said Missouri Governor. Mike Parson when he signed an executive order to use the government's existing resources to develop a statewide campaign to educate, warn, and deter the use of vaping devices among Missouri’s youth.

This sudden alarm is because there have been some 1,600 vaping related illnesses and 34 deaths nationwide including a 40 year-old man who passed away in St. Louis.

As directed by Governor Mike Parson, the state will be conducting surprise compliance checks in Greene and Webster Counties in November.

While more research about vaping's long-term health effects needs to be done, there is a feeling that just as the danger of tobacco-use took decades to determine, vaping may now be on that same road.

"The similarities as to what was going on with tobacco 50 years-ago are striking in terms of the way it was being marketed as a healthy alternative and this latest outbreak of vaping illnesses and death shows that it's not safe," Erwin said.

Statewide the minimum age to buy tobacco products including e-cigarettes is 18 but in Springfield it is now 21.

