Crane, Mo. man pleads guilty to sexual abuse against nursing home residents

A Stone County man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree sexual abuse.

Paul Christianson, 44, of Crane was originally accused of raping two mentally handicapped women at Ozark Mountain Regional Healthcare in Crane.

According to online court records, Christianson accepted a plea deal on December 2, 2019. In addition to being sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the sexual abuse conviction, Christianson will also undergo the 120 day Sex Offender Assessment Unit (SOAU) program. Under state law, if Christianson successfully completes the program, he could be released on probation after serving 120 days.

On December 2, Christianson also plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual conduct with a nursing facility resident or vulnerable person. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail for that charge, which he has already served.

According to court documents obtained through the Stone County Prosecutor's Office at the time of the June 2018 crime, investigators went to Christianson's home and arrested him after they interviewed a victim of the crime. Detectives say Christianson admitted to having sexual intercourse a minimum of five times with two different females in the residential home. Christianson also admitted to committing other sexual acts with the women. According to investigators, the women have diminished mental capacity and lacked the ability to consent. Documents also show that the crimes happened between June 1, 2018 and August 15, 2018.