Crane parents, school leaders respond to teacher testing positive for COVID-19

Stone County now has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The latest person to test positive is a teacher at Crane Elementary School.

School leaders say the teacher helped hand-out learning packets at the school on Friday, before developing symptoms.

Like most districts, Crane is trying to keep kids learning through the coronavirus outbreak.

"We feel it is our responsibility to continue to educate the best we can," Dr. Chris Johnson said.

The district has been providing take-home school work.

"I didn't want [my kids] to forget the things they were learning. I didn't want them to get behind," Mother of Three Angelia Johnson said.

However, Angelia Johnson says it was scary to learn that one of the elementary teachers handing out those packets at the school on Friday March 27 later tested positive for COVID-19.

"My anxiety just flew, knowing that we had packets that the person may have touched. I wasn't mad. I was scared for who it was," Angelia Johnson said.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Johnson says the teacher was tested after finding out, over the weekend, that her father had the virus. She showed no symptoms last week.

"Actually, she said she's been feeling fine. She's running a low-grade fever. They said they tested her because she was running a fever and had been exposed," Dr. Chris Johnson said.

Health department officials say parents who picked up packets on Friday aren't at a greater risk than the general population. They aren't recommending that those parents take any extra precautions and say there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless personal symptoms develop.

"The parents that came through the line are no more exposed than if they went to the grocery store," Dr. Chris Johnson said.

However, about 12 other staff members who helped with packets that day are now in self-quarantine and following recommendations from health officials.

"We are also keeping in close contact with the health department," Dr. Chris Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Angelia Johnson says she isn't blaming the school or the teacher who has the virus.

"I don't want to see any more of this putting someone down just because they have the virus. They didn't know," Angelia Johnson said.

She says, now, more than ever, it's time for unity, coming together in uncertain times.

"We need to be working against this virus. We need to pull together," Angelia Johnson said.

"We really love and care for our students and our families," Dr. Chris Johnson said.

Meal delivery, for the entire district, as well as packet pick-up for the high school will continue.

"[The teacher] did not at any point in time get anywhere near the kitchen or the buses that are delivering the meals and at no time was she interactive or over at the high school," Dr. Chris Johnson said.

The school will not be providing packets for elementary school students for at least two weeks.