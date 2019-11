The Missouri State Highway Patrol seized marijuana after a crash Thursday in the Lexington, Mo. area.

The driver left the scene of the crash. Troopers later arrested him. The patrol says the driver left 60 pounds of pot inside the vehicle. Troopers piled the pot on top of the patrol car.

Troopers posted the picture above to Twitter with the caption, "Hmmmm.....wonder why the driver left the scene of the crash we investigated??"