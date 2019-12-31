Crash near Springfield, Mo. airport kills a man from Brookline

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Seth Bateman, 24, of Brookline was killed in a crash near the airport Monday evening.

Troopers say Bateman passed a pickup truck on Farm Road 124, and then cut in front of the truck and slammed on his brakes. The pickup hit Bateman's car from behind, forcing Bateman's car to overturn after it ran off the road.

Batemen and a passenger were thrown from the car. Taylor Bateman, 22, is at a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries.

The patrol says the pickup driver wasn't hurt.