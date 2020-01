The Missouri Highway Patrol worked several snow-related crashes on I-44 east of Marshfield.

The biggest backup happened in the eastbound lanes between around the 108 mile marker around 5 p.m. The crash backed up traffic for nearly 10 miles.

Nearly an inch of snow fell on the area Monday afternoon. Troopers responded to several slide-offs from Marshfield to St. Louis.

Jack Replogle shared the image above.