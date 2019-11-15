Crawdad Days back on with new sponsor and location in Harrison, Ark.

For nearly three decades, a popular festival may have changed names over the years from Dogpatch Days to Crawdad Days.

But the event always had the same sponsor.

That is, until a few months ago, when the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce decided it was time to get out of the festival business.

"The last several years the chamber has changed its focus more toward economic development, and so we felt that our time needed to go more toward those projects rather than the festival projects at this time," said Gwen Hoffmann, the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board Chair.

Meaning the chamber is trying to focus more on businesses in the city than community events. But another group, the Northwest Arkansas District Fair Board, decided to step in.

The festival will move from Lake Harrison to the fairgrounds in Harrison.

"We already have the facility, the fairgrounds, and buildings, and bathrooms, and the midway for the carnival. So it kind of all just fit," said Allison Black, the Northwest Arkansas District Fair manager.

The fair board wants to keep the tradition alive.

"It's always been here," Black said. "It's always been a part of the community here. And the fair is here. So we just kind of want to continue the festival for the community."

Now the chamber is working with the fair board to make the transition as smooth as possible in preparation for May.

"The fair board is very excited and honored the chamber is going to allow us to step in and take over the festival. It'll be good for the community and good for the fair," Black said.

And the fair board said bad weather will not stop the festival this next year because vendors will be able to go indoors.