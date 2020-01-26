Crews battle fire at Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q

Crews are working to put out a fire Sunday evening at the Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q restaurant in Springfield.

The restaurant is located at 2002 S Campbell Ave.

Officials say the fire broke out from an outdoor smoker, which presents threatening conditions for the restaurant.

It's unclear if anyone has suffered injuries or how much damage the fire may have caused.

Traffic has been diverted to one lane heading northbound on Campbell near Bass Pro Shops.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.