Crews battle several fires near Camdenton Friday night

Mid County Rural Fire Protection district responded to several fires late Friday night.

Crews responded to a fire involving a three car detached garage on Chickasaw Lane. No one was injured.

While returning from the Chickasaw Lane fire, crews were dispatched to a house fire on Willow Creek road just south of Camdenton.

The district says they arrived to find heavy fire showing from the second floor of a two story home. The fire took around 90 minutes to contain.

The fire district says the structure was vacant at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.