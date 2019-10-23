Crews break ground on new St. Jude Dream Home in Nixa, Mo.

Builders will soon begin construction on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in Nixa.

Crews broke ground on the new home at the Villages at Wicklow subdivision. A former patient of St. Jude says she is excited to see the Dream Home in her community.

"Of course I've been very involved with St. Jude throughout the entirety of my journey, but to see it {the Dream Home} in my own community is something amazing and I like seeing the whole community come together especially in Springfield because we have an affiliate clinic right here," said Anna Smith. "It's just so close to the heart of the community, and I love to see people get involved in it and get excited about it because then I feel like it's more close to home."

Next year, you will have a chance to reserve your tickets for your chance win the house next summer. All the money raised from the sell of tickets goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.