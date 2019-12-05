Crews make safety changes to 19 intersections along Route 13/160

Work underway along Highway 160/13 from Springfield to Kimberling City is part of an effort to make the road smoother and safer.

Crews are working to resurface the road as well as make safety changes to 19 intersections.

Highway 160/13 is a busy route from Greene County to Stone County. Up to 10,000 cars travel some sections of the road per day.

"I'm always up and down this road going to Branson from Springfield," Dan Kuszewski said.

Kuszewski says he has already noticed some changes.

"The roads are smoother, less potholes. Overall, just the quality of the road is better," Kuszewski said.

That's because crews have been working since mid-July to resurface the road.

"Put new asphalt down on the roadway," Missouri Department of Transportation Engineer Beth Schaller said.

Schaller says that's not the only goal of the $15 million project.

"While we are there and have a contractor mobilized, we incorporated some safety features," Schaller said.

Those features include adding turn lanes to multiple intersections, allowing cars to ease off the main highway without slowing traffic.

"You're getting out of the main line of traffic and just making it safer for you, for the traffic that's heading through and also for if anybody is on the side street. It makes it more evident that you're making that right turn," Schaller said.

Some drivers would like to see even more changes, but funding doesn't make that possible.

"They would love to see passing lanes on Route 13. Unfortunately, we don't have robust funding to put in passing lanes right now," Schaller said. "[I would like to see] Passing lanes that were there for several years, then eventually when volumes go up, we'd probably put in a four lane section, but it just hasn't worked out that way. The funding is just not there."

So, for now, drivers will stick with the safety improvements the highway department can afford.

"Anytime you've got to turn and there's people behind you coming up quick, it's dangerous so any time you can veer off the to right to turn, it's a lot better," Kuszewski said.

The work is expected to be done in mid-April.