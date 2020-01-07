Crews put out morning house fire in west Springfield

Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in west Springfield in the 600 block of West Erie Street.

Fire officials say no one was hurt, but the fire caused smoke damage throughout the house. It was contained in the garage.

Officials say there is no noticeable external damage. Power and gas were cut due to damage to circuits and gas pipe.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Most fire crews have left, but a fire marshal is on the way to investigate the damage.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.