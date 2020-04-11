Crews respond Lake Springfield, searching for missing man

Crews from the Springfield fire and police departments have responded to Lake Springfield in a search for a missing man.

Springfield fire officials say the man was last seen Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. Officials say the family called for help after his kayak was found about a half mile downstream from the dam.

Crews were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. Springfield fire is putting in two boats and a raft as part of the search.

Officials did not identify or provide an age on the missing man.

