Crews work on trail connection for Springfield's Fulbright Spring Greenway

The gravel road through the Sac River Landfill that was once used as a trail connector between miles three and four along the Fulbright Spring Greenway is closed indefinitely. Crews are building a more official trail connection.

When the 1.44-mile connection is complete, there will be seven continuous miles of trail along the Fulbright Spring Greenway.

Mary Kromrey with Ozark Greenways said most of the funding for the nearly $500,000 project was either privately donated or comes from grants.

Kromrey also explained why there was a slight shortfall in their funding.

"In 2017, when we did our engineers estimate based on when we were actually able to break ground, prices have only increased," Kromrey explained. "Our Board of Directors for Ozark Greenways felt confident that we needed to see this project through."

Kromrey said Ozark Greenways is working with Community Foundation of the Ozarks through what's called a "mission-related investment." They are still accepting donations.

Kromrey also said the trail connection was listed as a top priority in the City of Springfield's Vision 20/20 plan.

She said people continue to place trails as a top priority because it matches the culture of the Ozarks.

"We have so much of our communities culture and character that ties to the outdoors," she said. "Our trail system really helps connect folks to that."

The deadline for the project is June of 2020. Kromrey said she hopes it can be completed before the deadline, setting her sights on Earth Day, which is April 22.