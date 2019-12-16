Crews working to keep roads wet as more ice, snow predicted for Springfield, Mo.

Roads in the Springfield area have been getting messier as the progressed as the wintry mix has come down.

Roads in Springfield turned wet for the early morning commute. They then turned slushy as ice and snow fell on the city. Then they turned back to wet as the morning progressed.

MoDOT, county and city crews have been working for hours to make sure the roads are as safe as possible. They pretreated Sunday to prepare for the changing conditions.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is predicting the possibility for more ice and snow for the Ozarks throughout the day. Stay updated on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.