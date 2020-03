This week's Crime Stoppers fugitive is Cali Spilman.

Spillman, 27, faces charges of having a controlled substance and probation violation. Police say she could be connected to other drug crimes in Greene County. Officers say Spilman could also be in Monett in Lawrence County.

She's 5'1". She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.