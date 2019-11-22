Crime lab expert testifies against a man on trial for rape in Springfield

An expert witness took the stand in the second day of a trial against a Springfield man for rape.

Joshua Graham faces three felonies for the rape of a Central High School student in a pedestrian tunnel off of Commercial Street in 2018. The victim in the case testified Thursday, along with several experts.

The state called an expert from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab and Joshua Graham's former parole officer Friday. The state released him from prison in 2017 after serving a sentence for a 2003 rape. His former parole officer told the court Graham was taken off GPS monitoring a couple weeks before the March 2018 rape. The state later put him back on a GPS. And she told the court he was at area of the rape, near Commercial and Washington nearly every day, walking in the area, before driving to his house a few blocks away. The state played a recording of Graham's meeting with his parole officer so the judge could hear his voice. The victim left the courtroom as it played. The crime lab expert testified about comparing the wet shoe print pictures police took in the tunnel to the soles of Joshua Graham's shoes. She found them similar, but couldn't say for sure the prints came from the exact shoe.

If convicted in this bench trial, Joshua Graham could face life in prison.

