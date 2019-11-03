Christmas donations begin for families in need with cruise down historic Route 66

Classic and modern cars lined up on Glenstone Sunday afternoon.

"It's a beautiful day and I am just looking forward to the drive," Todd Kraus.

Kraus says it was his first time bringing his car out. He has a Chevy that has been passed down by his grandmother.

"Its all original except for the motor," said Kraus.

Kraus was one of many who showed up to either donate money or gifts for a family in need. Every year Crosslines Community Resource Center raises money to give families in need a chance to enjoy Christmas by providing parents with gifts to put under the tree.

"The child will get three times, a small, medium and large toy and then usually a side item like a book or knitting item," said Jon Hallgren.

Jon Hallgren with Crosslines says they are hope to get 15,000 toys this year.

"There is a number of low-income families here in the Ozarks that need our help and that number is growing each year," said Hallgren.

http://www.crosslines.org/find-support/