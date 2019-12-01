Crosslines taking Christmas food and toy applications starting Monday

People who live in Greene County can sign up for Crosslines Food Baskets and Toy Store starting Monday, December 2.

You can fill out an application at the Crosslines Holiday Center from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. between Monday and Saturday.

If you can't make it until the evening hours, you will need to stop by on Thursday. The Holiday Center will be open Thursday from 3 to 7 in the afternoon.

Crosslines asks that you have a social security card for everyone in the home, and a piece of mail showing your address.