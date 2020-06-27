Crowds gather in Eminence, Mo.; some carrying weapons

Crowds have gathered in Eminence, Missouri as a protest is expected Saturday afternoon in Shannon County.

A protest was planned in response to a death investigation dating back to 2018. A local family is concerned with how the case has been handled by the Shannon County Sheriff's Office.

The Shannon County Sheriff says credible threats were made against him, his deputies and jail staff, including threats to harm and threats to damage the courthouse and other buildings.

The sheriff says he reached out to state defense forces ahead of Saturday. The Shannon County Sheriff's Office includes the sheriff and only three other deputies, so some crowds have stationed in support of the staff.

At least 100 people have gathered in downtown Eminence around the Shannon County Courthouse and surrounding areas. KY3 observed some people carrying weapons around the area.

