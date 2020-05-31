Curfew issued for some parts of Kansas City after protests turn violent Saturday

A curfew has been issued for parts of Kansas City after some protests turned violent Saturday night.

According to the Kansas City, Mo. police department, there is an 8 p.m. curfew Sunday for the Plaza, Westport and Downtown business districts, as well as all city parks. the curfew lasts until 6 a.m. Monday.

There is an 8 p.m. curfew tonight for the Plaza, Westport and Downtown business districts, as well as all city parks. It extends until 6 a.m. Monday. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

The police department says there were 85 arrests Saturday night after protests led to significant damage to businesses on the Plaza.

Multiple officers were hit with frozen water bottles or rocks, and two officers were hospitalized from being struck, according to Kansas City police.

Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard on Saturday to help local law enforcement agencies. The Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol will stand ready to support local authorities, but It's not yet known when, where or how they will be used.

In Kansas City, police restricted access to the popular County Club Plaza entertainment and business district early Sunday to allow business owners into the area. Reports say windows of multiple businesses in the area were broken, but damage estimates were not available.

About 50 people were arrested and 10 others suffered non-life-threatening injuries as of midnight, Kansas City police spokesman Capt. David Jackson said. Police used tear gas to try and disperse the protesters, who threw more than rocks and bottles at officers and set fire to a police car.

Kansas City and Missouri cities joined dozens around the country where protests were held over the death Monday of Floyd, who was black and handcuffed when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground during an arrest as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, and three others who took part in the arrest were fired, and Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers haven't been charged.