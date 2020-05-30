Curfew ordered for downtown L.A. after protests

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a downtown curfew for Saturday night after some protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent.

With protesters were back out Saturday, Garcetti said everyone must be off down town streets by 8 p.m. and stay away until 5:30 a.m.

Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations.

That followed a night of violence during which people smashed windows, robbed stores and set fires. Los Angeles police reported arresting 533 people during the night.