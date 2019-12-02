ON YOUR SIDE: Cyber Monday's biggest deals and how to keep your information safe while cashing-in

Many will spend time at their computers Monday looking to find the best deals on Cyber Monday. With Christmas around the corner, we rounded up the top deals we’ve found that may be worth checking out.

Apple Airpods with a charging case are on sale this morning on Amazon for $139.99. Buying this popular gift item today will help save you close to $19.05. It’s one of the best discounts out there on the device.

If you’re looking for something a little more unique as a gift AncestoryDNA has their kits on sale for $49. These kits provide information on your genetics, family history and health. They usually run for $99.

Ready to make cleaning a lot easier, especially around the holidays? Target.com has the iRobot Roomba 690 on sale for $209.99.

Finally, you’ve seen the videos on Facebook of people catching crooks or porch pirates. Many of those people caught were because of the Ring Doorbell system which Amazon.com has on sale Monday morning. They are knocking off $70 today so you can pick up your own for $129.

No matter what you decide to buy the most important thing is you remember to be smart about how you buy. Sometimes being wrapped up in all the Cyber Monday Madness can cause us to let our guard down.

1. First, make sure your payment is safe and you use a secure connection when doing your online shopping. It’s also a good idea to use a credit card to make your purchase because many offer extra protection against a hacker.

2. Before you buy know the return policy. On larger items look for a restocking fee--something many retailers will tack on. See if you can return the item to the brick and mortar store for free to avoid those fees.

3. Shipping isn’t free if there’s a minimum you have to buy to qualify for it. Instead of filling up your cart, see if they offer free shipping for signing onto an email list.

Just keep your wits about you while you find the perfect gift and remember you can also shop locally and online. Many local retailers are offering Cyber Monday deals as well.

