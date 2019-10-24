DEA will now accept vaping devices during National Drug Take Back

On Saturday, October 26, The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be hosting its annual prescription drug take-back day. More than 11-million pounds of medication have been collected since the program started in 2010. However this year the DEA is stepping in to encourage people to give vaping devices the boot.

For the first time, the DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridge. Both the use and concern over vaping devices are on the rise. The DEA is attempting to support a healthy lifestyle in youth. That's why the DEA is working to dispose of various vaping devices safely.

"DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative helps get unused and unwanted prescription medications out of circulation and ensures their safe disposal," said Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. "This year, we are taking a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our federal partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth."

The goal of the events is to remove unneeded medication and opioids from homes and dispose of them safely, and anonymously. Orchard Hill Pharmacy owner, Jeff Goetzinger, has hosted a drop off location for years now. He said it's great to see how this event helps everyone, even the environment.

"You can protect the water system by not flushing it down the toilet; You can keep it out of the hands of children or others who may be looking for narcotics to abuse," explained Goetzinger. "It's just a really good opportunity to get rid of some of these medications that don't need to be hanging around in your medicine cabinet.

The DEA does not accept needles, glass, pressurized inhalers, or vape pens with lithium-ion batteries at the drug take-back drop-off locations. So you'll need to take those out before turning vaping devices in.

The Springfield locations participating in the drug take back event are listed below. Take Back Day events will be held Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Grove Pharmacy

Family Pharmcy

Dan's Discount Pharmacy

Hy-Vee

Orchard Hill Pharmacy

COX Health Pharmacy

Battlefield Pharmacy

Pill Box Pharmacy

For addresses and other DEA take back day locations in the Ozarks Click here. here